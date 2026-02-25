NY Governor Hochul Is No. 1 In Free Speech, Lets Long Island Grandpa Keep Pee-Themed License Plate

We love seeing a good personalized license plate, and we love it even more when we get a chance to chuckle at the personalized license plate requests that ended up getting denied for asinine reasons like potty humor. There's a rare bit of good news for lovers of kinda-gross-yet-funny personalized plates, though. Yesterday, NY Governor Kathy Hochul personally called a 69-year-old Long Island grandfather to pardon his pee-themed plate that the DMV revoked after five years in service on his Hyundai Tucson. What a relief!

The New York Post first covered this mess when Seth Bykofsky made a pee plea to Hochul to reinstate his innocuous potty humor plate that reads "PB4WEGO." When Hochul saw the story, she just couldn't let it go. She showered Bykofsky with praise, saying she thought it was hilarious and, "I think everybody should be reminded to pee before you go." It's a sentiment that we can all relate to, but it's still relieving to see a politician with a golden sense of humor.