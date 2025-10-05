The Perfect Jeep Wrangler Is Just $3,900
Reader, I have a confession to make; sometimes, when I come across a particularly good listing on Facebook Marketplace, I actually feel a drive to not share it with you. I know, I know, it's shameful. I promise it's rare, but there are occasionally times when I don't want one of you to come snap up the perfect car before I get a chance to hit the Powerball and buy it myself. This time, though, I found a listing too perfect not to share: The platonic ideal of a Jeep.
Now, this site has had its opinions about what constitutes the perfect Jeep in the past. I'm here to disagree with David's take on what makes a holy grail for one simple reason: The ZJ simply has far too many doors, and the roof doesn't go down. No, the perfect Jeep is a bright yellow TJ Wrangler, and I've finally found the absolute ideal spec — a bright yellow, manual, winch-equipped, 4.0-powered, TJ Wrangler for just $3,900. I have already asked our managing editor if fellow Jalop Andy and I can go halvsies on expensing it.
It's perfect
I mean, come on! Two doors is the perfect number. Yellow is the perfect color, with only the possible exception of purple. The TJ is smaller than the JK or JL Wranglers, while not having the weird square lights of the YJ. Look at the fabric on those seats! You can tell me this isn't the best car to grace a seven-slat grille, and I can ignore you because you'd be wrong. Jeeps simply don't get better than this, and for $3,900 this truly can't be beat.
You should buy this TJ before Andy and I can convince Erin to let us file an expense report for it. Alternatively, you should Venmo us $1,950 each so we can blog about this beautiful two-row convertible for years to come, as well as the inevitable custody battles that would come with the Jalopinions writers sharing a single car. I can see it now, with a soft top laid down next to its spare tire as it cruises through Manhattan and Brooklyn. That's the dream.