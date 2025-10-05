The Perfect Jeep Wrangler Is Just $3,900

Reader, I have a confession to make; sometimes, when I come across a particularly good listing on Facebook Marketplace, I actually feel a drive to not share it with you. I know, I know, it's shameful. I promise it's rare, but there are occasionally times when I don't want one of you to come snap up the perfect car before I get a chance to hit the Powerball and buy it myself. This time, though, I found a listing too perfect not to share: The platonic ideal of a Jeep.

Now, this site has had its opinions about what constitutes the perfect Jeep in the past. I'm here to disagree with David's take on what makes a holy grail for one simple reason: The ZJ simply has far too many doors, and the roof doesn't go down. No, the perfect Jeep is a bright yellow TJ Wrangler, and I've finally found the absolute ideal spec — a bright yellow, manual, winch-equipped, 4.0-powered, TJ Wrangler for just $3,900. I have already asked our managing editor if fellow Jalop Andy and I can go halvsies on expensing it.