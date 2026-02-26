You Can Buy This Whole-Ass Praga Race Car For Less Than A Base Porsche 911

Okay, so you probably don't actually want to drive a dedicated race car on the street, even if you could afford to make it street legal (and especially in a state that requires front plates), and parts availability could be an issue, but it's not like it's entirely custom. The engine, for example, is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder built by Renault Sport that should be good for at least 365 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque. Power is then sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential semi-automatic transaxle from Hewland JFR, and with an estimated 1,400-pound curb weight, you're looking at slightly more than 3.8 pounds per horsepower. Not bad at all.

According to the listing, the car also comes with "a rebuilt shift compressor, new battery, starter motor, right driveshaft, suspension inspection, brake and clutch bleeding, and replacement of all fluids" and "has been preserved, not altered, respecting its original engineering intent and ensuring it remains ready to perform exactly as designed." You'll also get five full sets of spare wheels and tires and "an additional spare parts package" to help you keep your new racer running.

Not that it's done much running over the last decade. The listing also claims that Chassis #015 "has been part of the Squadra Lupo private collection since new and has had a single owner from day one" and "has never been raced or abused, used exclusively for private track days and professionally serviced after every outing. With less than 25 operating hours, it remains in outstanding preserved condition." So it's basically brand new.

While it's true that a car you can't drive on the street makes a poor substitute for one that you can, the fact remains that you can drive faster and push a car harder on the track than you can on public roads. If you can afford a supercar like the $350,000 Ferrari 296 GTB, it almost definitely won't be your only car, so why not buy a race car instead and really enjoy yourself while building your skills? You may not ever get fast enough to become go pro, but at least you won't have to worry about cops ruining your fun any time you want to go fast.