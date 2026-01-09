Can You Tow With The Corvette?

The Chevy Corvette is powered by a small-block V8 engine. You can find several Chevy pickup trucks also powered by a small-block V8 engine. If a pickup truck is rated to tow, then certainly a Corvette would also be rated to tow, right?

No. The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette is not rated to tow, according to General Motors. GM even spells this out clearly in the Corvette owner's manual: "This vehicle is neither designed nor intended to tow a trailer."

That doesn't mean you might not see a Corvette towing on the internet, but it's always a good idea to remember that while it might be physically possible to do a thing, it might not be smart to actually do that thing.

Chevrolet, like some other automakers, issues a yearly Trailering Guide that covers everything you might need to know about towing with one of its products. It includes each vehicle Chevy sells that's factory-rated to tow, and how much towing capacity that vehicle has. You might expect that a giant Silverado 3500 HD is the biggest tower of the group, and you'd be right. But you can also tow with vehicles as small as the Trailblazer or Equinox EV.

One thing it does not list, though, is the Corvette. Was there ever a generation of Corvette that was rated by General Motors to tow?