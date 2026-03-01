Mr. Rogers Once Dedicated An Episode To A Car Show Because He Was The Best

Fred Rogers may have been the best children's presenter to ever host a television show. Running from 1968 to 2001, his show taught young children (myself included) about the world, their feelings, and how to be a good neighbor. In an episode you probably don't remember (which is fair, because it aired 38 years ago), Mister Rogers went to a local car show to help illustrate how things can be the same, but that they can also be different — a common topic on the show. In case you still need help learning some reasons why different doesn't necessarily mean bad, or you want to use this wholesome approach to life to help educate the children in your life, check it out over on the Mister Rogers Neighborhood episodes archive.

This episode, which originally aired in November of 1987 (when I was just four months old), features Mister Rogers' neighbor Chuck Aber and his 1958 Corvette. At the time, the car was just 29 years old. If a similarly-themed episode were filmed today, it would feature something sporty from 1997, perhaps a first-year Porsche Boxster, or an SN95-generation Ford Mustang. Time is a funny thing, isn't it? I recommend everyone watch the whole episode, but if you just want to see the bit about the car show, plonk the slider over to about the 18 minute mark.

"You know, a long time ago there were a lot of cars like this," says Fred as he walks up to a pre-war Buick. His slow and melodic cadence while talking about the different aspects of the car are so soothing in an era of short attention spans, loud noises, and quick cuts. This episode lingers in a way that makes my brain tingle. It's such an anachronism in 2026, but maybe we should all slow down and be more present at car shows, like my boy Fred here. "Look at this shiny headlight!" Yeah, isn't it great?