What Do You Hope The Next Redesign Fixes On Your Car?

We're coming up on one year since I first leased my Fiat 500e, which means I'm probably due for an update sometime soon, but part of the reason I haven't written more about my experience with the car is because ownership has been pretty uneventful. It may be a short-range electric vehicle built by Stellantis in Italy, but somehow, it hasn't been the rolling disaster you probably expected. It's never stranded me, the only issues I've had with charging have been the chargers' fault, and it's always started and driven every time I've tried to turn it on.

Even when I took the 500e on a 760-mile road trip, it performed better than anticipated. I, of course, had to stop to charge more frequently than I would have if I'd been driving a car with more range, but it was more comfortable by than I expected it to be after driving all day, and it didn't catch on fire, which is always appreciated when you're driving an Italian car. And while more range would have made that one road trip go faster, I don't think I'd be willing to pay more for a bigger battery since I so rarely need more range than it already offers. Even in a rural area.

Is it the most exciting daily driver an auto journalist could drive? Nope, but it does its job well, looks cute doing it, and has been cheap to run, while allowing me to set aside more money to put into my girlfriend's Mustang. I guess the 1964.5 models are special or something? Regardless, it's a much more exciting car than anything else I could reasonably hope to buy.