Boeing's First Airplane Was This Tiny Seaplane Called The B&W

The year was 1916, just 12½ years after the Wright brothers had their first successful flight at Kitty Hawk. World War I was underway in Europe, and the U.S. would join the fray the following year. Enter William Boeing, who, with his partner, Navy Lt. George Conrad Westervelt, had just completed the first airplane he would ever build, the B&W Bluebill, a two-seater seaplane. Its length was either 15.5 feet, 25.5 feet, or 31.2 feet, depending on whom you ask, but it was still a far cry from the huge seaplanes of today. On June 15, Boeing piloted his plane on its maiden flight above the waters of Lake Union in Washington, marking the humble beginnings of what would become a major force in aviation.

William Boeing may not have even started manufacturing airplanes if the first plane he owned hadn't crashed. At the time he was a boatbuilder and timber baron, so aviation was a hobby for him. He hadn't even seen a plane fly until he visited the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition in 1909, but that was enough to get him hooked. Just six years later, he bought his very own Martin TA, then learned to fly it from the manufacturer's founder, Glenn L. Martin. Soon after, he started the Pacific Aero Club for like-minded aviation enthusiasts.

History would take a fortuitous turn when Herb Munter, Boeing's first test pilot, crashed the Martin TA. Boeing tried to order parts to fix it, but Martin told him it would take months for the parts to come in. That wasn't good enough for Boeing. He told Westervelt that they could build a better plane in a less time. Westervelt agreed, and the B&W seaplane was born a short time later.