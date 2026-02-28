Here's Where Automakers Freeze Their Lugnuts Off For Cold Weather Testing

For those of you living in a place like San Diego, you probably experience nearly the same climate year-round. Designing and engineering an automobile to work in average weather conditions isn't a challenge. But many, many more people have to deal with rain, snow, sleet, and extreme heat or cold temperatures. For customers living in those areas, automakers have to test their cars in all environments. And in the world of winter testing, that means they'll have to go somewhere cold.

Automakers can simulate nearly any climate or condition in a controlled way through environmental chambers at their test facilities. The one Nissan uses at its technical center in Farmington Hills, Michigan, can go as cold as -40 degrees (both Celsius and Fahrenheit) or as hot as 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit). On top of that, the operators can independently control humidity; Mercedes-Benz operates a wind tunnel that can simulate a blizzard. But nothing beats real-world testing, and that's why automakers still drag their cars to some of the most extreme places on Earth to test.

So where do they go when they want to freeze their proverbial lug nuts off to test in the cold? Mostly places you already expect, like Alaska, Sweden, or Canada. But a few of those tests are performed in much stranger places, with one brand even doing it in Florida.