Mazda Engineers Built A V6 Miata In Secret, But It Was Too Ugly For This World

Aside from the short-lived turbocharged MazdaSpeed MX-5 Miata, the little convertible has always been a bit lacking in the power department, and it caused enthusiasts to shoehorn all sorts of motors under the car's tiny hood to varying degrees of success. As it turns out, in a quest for more power, Mazda engineers did just that two decades ago. An interview with a senior Mazda executive on the future of the Miata also shed some light on its past, and it revealed some of the crazier things the company tried with the car — on and off the clock. One of those things just so happened to be putting a V6 engine under the hood. Sadly for everyone involved, it wasn't meant to be for a variety of reasons.

Christian Schultze, Mazda's European Director of Research and Operations, told Dutch car outlet AutoRAI that engineers worked on a V6 Miata "about twenty years ago," which means it was probably during the development of the NC Miata. If there was ever a Miata that a V6 would make sense in, it was surely the NC.

The conversation started when Schultze was asked what the chances of a next-generation Miata getting a 2.5-liter engine were. Apparently, the V6 that Mazda engineers worked out "purely out of enthusiasm" displaced 2.5 liters.

"[I]nterestingly enough, we already tried something like this about twenty years ago. Back then, our engineers built a prototype with a 2.5-liter V6 in their spare time. They did it here in the workshop, purely out of enthusiasm," Schultze told AutoRAI. "Technically, it was a fascinating project."