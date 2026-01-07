As a member of the lost boys tribe of small sporty '80s coupes, today's Nice Price or No Dice Probe GT stands out in our current crossover-centric car market. Let's see whether this Radwood headliner is priced as a standout value.

During WWI, Walter Owen Bentley helped engineer radial aircraft engines, leveraging innovations in materials and design he had gained from building race car engines in the years just prior. There's no irony lost in the fact that Bentley's namesake automotive company is today owned by Volkswagen, a company founded in the nation Bentley's wartime efforts were defending against.

In the interim between these events, W.O. Bentley sold his automotive business to Rolls-Royce, providing that company with a sportier nameplate for those seeking something more than just the ultimate in luxury. The 2008 Bentley Arnage T Mulliner we judged yesterday represented the last of this line of Rolls/Bentley pairings as the companies split between VW and BMW shortly after its development. With a 500-horsepower twin-turbo V8 behind its Flying B, the Arnage offered a lot of car for the $38,500 the seller hoped it would fetch. In the end, too few of you shared that thinking, sinking the big B in a 54% 'No Dice' loss.