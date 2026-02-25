4 Weird Olympic Special Edition Cars (And How Automakers Could Repeat The Magic Today)

Few would argue that the Olympic Games are special events. Do you know who likes special events? Marketing departments, which is why car companies, especially if they're sponsoring the Games, will come out with Olympic editions of popular models. Some of these models were rather unique in their own ways, but could also offer some inspiration to automakers today when every car looks the same.

There are lots of odd choices for Olympic special editions, as well as some quirky entries. Take the Riga Bus Factory vehicles made for the 1980 Moscow Olympics, for example. The manufacturer took its minibus and adapted it to various uses, coming out with a different model for each. It had a specific model for transporting the torches, a mobile medical lab model, a mass-transport tram, and more.

One surprise entry was the Chevy C10 for the 1976 Montreal Olympics, with its rather basic look. The Olympic edition looked like it wouldn't look out of place on a typical construction site. Contrast that with the rather bold design choices of the 2001 Buick Regal Olympic Edition that was completely covered in Gold. And we were particularly impressed with Renault's uniformly designed fleet of Olympic Edition models. We'd like to see car makers today do this kind of stuff and go beyond putting some Olympic badging on a car and calling it a day.