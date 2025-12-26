Indian Sport Chief RT Will Make A Man Out Of You

There is, in popular culture, an image of the Cruiser Guy. He sits atop his big air-cooled V-twin, its displacement in cubic inches printed somewhere on the side to advertise his freedom, as he slowly rev-bombs his way through suburban streets. Whether he's a big guy or not, he looks huge on the bike — shoulders up and arms outstretched, with his legs manspread around the engine to reach the forward controls. You're as likely to hear "Free Bird" blared from his Bluetooth speaker as you are to see a bird embroidered on the back of his leather vest.

The Cruiser Guy is tough, masculine, and — perhaps most of all — aspirational. Most folks don't swing a leg over a bike and immediately have some sort of magical girl transformation into Jax Teller, but they'll try so hard to be effortlessly cool that the act becomes immediately transparent to any onlooker. So, with the Sport Chief RT, Indian poses an interesting question: What if a motorcycle could help? What if, when you thumbed that starter, you really did metamorphose into the man you wish you could be?

Full Disclosure: Indian lent me a Sport Chief RT for a couple months, from early October through the middle of December. I returned it in the same condition as it was given to me, save for the added mileage and more than a bit of road grime. I think it looks better dirty.