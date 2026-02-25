Why This '80s Transmission Used Three Shifters Instead Of One

Long before ZF bolted up the Tiptronic transmission in such enthusiast fare as the 964-generation Porsche 911, the automotive industry was coming up with fun ways to spice up the automatic shifting experience. Why not nix the clutch for everyday duty and give the consumer the option of still having a little fun and control when vivacious motoring was on their mind?

But could an automatic provide a similar level of involvement as a manual back when bands like The Police and Men At Work were high on the charts and "Return of the Jedi" was at the top of the box office? Hurst, in partnership with Oldsmobile, concocted one heck of a solution for the 1983 model year — three levers sprouting out of the center console.

We're all familiar with the three-pedal experience of a manual gearbox, but why did this '80s transmission use three shift levers instead of one? The short answer is that these Hurst Lightning Rods, as they were known at the time, were a wacky method of providing some much needed driving engagement from a rather underpowered drivetrain. There are some other neat methods of torque converter-sourced drivetrain engagement worth highlighting, too.