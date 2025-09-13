Lenco Transmissions Explained: How They Work And Why They're Unique

Giving each gear its own lever is kind of an odd decision, though. The setup deserves a place among the weirdest car shifters, looking kind of like the Hurst Lightning Rod from the 1980s Hurst/Olds. Why not a single lever like a sequential gearbox?

Well, the reason many Lenco applications use individual levers is that multi-speed Lencos aren't just one transmission in a single case, but rather separate two-speed transmissions centipeded together. So as the driver pulls a lever, one of the transmissions goes from "low" to "high," which then stacks with the ratio in the next transmission, and the next, and so on. It's separate levers for separate segments, which keeps things simpler, mechanically. Lenco does offer the option of shifting via carbon dioxide pressure from a bottle, but then you wouldn't get that "robot high five" aesthetic.

To further illustrate what's going on, let's use the ratios outlined by Lenco for a four-speed setup, comprisingthree segments stacked together (there's a fourth segment, but that's for reverse). The gearbox segments are arranged with the reverse section next to the driveshaft, then a 1.31:1 ratio box, a 1.37:1 ratio box, and a final 1.37:1 ratio box closest to the engine. With all three forward-gear levers in the "unshifted" positions, the ratios combine to create a 2.47:1 first gear. Shift the first lever and you have a 1.80:1 second gear. The second lever produces a 1.31:1 third, and the third lever delivers a 1:1 fourth.

Each transmission segment has its own clutch pack that compresses a rotating sun gear assembly that outputs to the next segment. In theory, you could stack these individual gearboxes to infinity, though the assembly gets quite long once you get beyond four speeds.