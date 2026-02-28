Here's How Much A 2021 Cadillac CT4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

It seems like an inevitability that nearly all cars will be subject to depreciation. It's the biggest hidden cost facing car owners, but it is worse for some car models than for others, depending on their rarity and how much people want them. If you are a buyer who is smitten by the gorgeous styling and lively performance of the 2021 Cadillac CT4 — or an owner looking to sell one — you're likely wondering whether the numbers involved are big or small.

According to data provided by CarEdge, the figure is respectable. The 2021 Cadillac CT4 is estimated to have a five-year depreciation of around 36%. This is based on an assumed selling price of $41,403 and the car having a current value of $26,606. The data also assumes that owners drive an average of 13,500 miles a year.

When we checked Kelly Blue Book data to see how much the 2021 Cadillac CT4 has depreciated after five years, we found that the depreciation rate varies wildly depending on trim, with some doing better than CarEdge's projected rate and others doing worse. For example, depreciation calculations for the base-spec 2021 CT4 Luxury grade worked out to a slightly higher rate of around 36%. This factors in the current resale value of $21,600 and the car's starting price of $34,590 when new, representing a loss of around $13,000 after five years.