Here's How Much A 2021 Cadillac CT4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
It seems like an inevitability that nearly all cars will be subject to depreciation. It's the biggest hidden cost facing car owners, but it is worse for some car models than for others, depending on their rarity and how much people want them. If you are a buyer who is smitten by the gorgeous styling and lively performance of the 2021 Cadillac CT4 — or an owner looking to sell one — you're likely wondering whether the numbers involved are big or small.
According to data provided by CarEdge, the figure is respectable. The 2021 Cadillac CT4 is estimated to have a five-year depreciation of around 36%. This is based on an assumed selling price of $41,403 and the car having a current value of $26,606. The data also assumes that owners drive an average of 13,500 miles a year.
When we checked Kelly Blue Book data to see how much the 2021 Cadillac CT4 has depreciated after five years, we found that the depreciation rate varies wildly depending on trim, with some doing better than CarEdge's projected rate and others doing worse. For example, depreciation calculations for the base-spec 2021 CT4 Luxury grade worked out to a slightly higher rate of around 36%. This factors in the current resale value of $21,600 and the car's starting price of $34,590 when new, representing a loss of around $13,000 after five years.
Five-year depreciation for other 2021 CT4 trims
Values in the used car market are driven by desirability, so it's perhaps no surprise that the CT4-V is the trim that demonstrates the strongest value retention of around 33%. In the absence of the CT4-V Blackwing, which debuted for the 2022 model year, the CT4-V was the trim that won enthusiasts' hearts among the 2021 models. That's thanks, among other things, to its 325 horsepower, sport-tuned adaptive suspension, top quality Brembo brakes, and Performance Traction Management system.
The 2021 CT4-V began from $46,090, but it is now estimated by Kelly Blue Book to command a resale value of $31,000, translating into a value loss of just over $15,000. The CT4 Sport's value, meanwhile, depreciated by 40% after five years of ownership, given its $39,890 starting price and current resale value of $24,000. That leaves the CT4 Premium Luxury trim as the worst offender for 2021, with a slightly higher depreciation of around 41%. Bear in mind, these indicative figures as presented might change, especially as a deluge of off-lease vehicles is expected to enter the used car market this year. Also, with Cadillac calling time on the CT4 and CT5, further changes to the market for these models might come soon.
How much have the Cadillac CT4's major rivals depreciated in five years?
The 2021 Cadillac CT4 is among the cars that suffer from depreciation the least in the subcompact luxury car class. A depreciation rate of 36%, as stated above, puts the base model just below the 2021 Acura ILX, which only loses 34% of its original value after five years. That's based on an as-new value of $27,145 and current resale value of $17,950 for an entry-level ILX.
Depreciation for the German contingent of rival sedans — namely the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and Mercedes-Benz CLA – is fairly steep. The 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe loses up to 53% of its original value after five years, which is more than all the other subcompact luxury cars we were able to check out. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class do better in holding their value, only losing around 45% and 44% of their original values, respectively. Still, their percentages fall far below what the 2021 CT4 can manage.