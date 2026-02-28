GM Introduced Airbags So You Wouldn't Have To Use A Shoulder Belt

European automakers are typically renowned for kick-starting the automotive industry's obsession with safety. For instance, Volvo was the first automaker to introduce a laminated windscreen in 1944 with its PV444. It was also the first production Volvo with unibody construction (which is when the architecture has no separate chassis, unlike a body-on-frame). Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has a few safety milestones; it received patents for the crumple zone in 1951, anti-lock brakes in 1978, electronic traction control in 1985, and the surround view system in 2012 — features that now come standard in modern cars. Mercedes also garnered patents for front airbags with belt pretensioners in 1971, but the three-pointed star was not the first brand to have airbags in a production car.

Despite earning patents for airbags in the early '70s, it wasn't until 1981 that Mercedes introduced the 126 S-Class sedan, its first production car to come with a driver's airbag and belt pretensioner. Meanwhile, American carmaker General Motors has been dabbling with airbags since 1972, and it even built 1,000 Chevy Caprice and Impala variants with experimental airbags and distributed them to fleet customers for testing. By 1974, GM introduced the world's first production car with airbags: the Oldsmobile Toronado, one of the most powerful Oldsmobiles ever made.

The airbags, or what GM referred to as the air cushion restraint system (ACRS), consisted of separate units for the driver and front passenger, but that's not the quirky part. Although the Toronado was more renowned for its styling, unibody construction, V8 power, and front-wheel drive platform, what caught our eye was how GM originally marketed the ACRS to be a viable alternative to seat belts, effectively seeking to make them optional. But if you drove those older models, you wouldn't want to rely on those airbags for safety.