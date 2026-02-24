We'd Never Have Guessed The Cars Consumer Reports Says Buyers Are Paying Over Sticker For

After hitting $50,000 for the first time in October and then soaring even higher to $50,318 in December 2025, the average cost of vehicles in the United States eased back to $49,191 in January 2026, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. But despite price increases cooling off, buyers of new car models in America are still paying more for their cars than they should.

Using data from TrueCar, Consumer Reports (CR) estimates that some 2026 models are selling for as much as 7% over the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP). Granted, it's not that unusual for people to pay absurd amounts over the sticker price for new cars, but we were surprised to discover which vehicles are being marked up so heavily.

It's not that we think they don't deserve all the attention they're getting. It's more that they aren't the most exciting or fashionable cars, and you wouldn't typically associate them with that level of allure. Perhaps we can see the appeal of the Chevrolet Trax, Toyota RAV4, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco Sport, or even the Kia Niro as a hybrid or an EV, but some of the models below have really surprised us.