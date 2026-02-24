We'd Never Have Guessed The Cars Consumer Reports Says Buyers Are Paying Over Sticker For
After hitting $50,000 for the first time in October and then soaring even higher to $50,318 in December 2025, the average cost of vehicles in the United States eased back to $49,191 in January 2026, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. But despite price increases cooling off, buyers of new car models in America are still paying more for their cars than they should.
Using data from TrueCar, Consumer Reports (CR) estimates that some 2026 models are selling for as much as 7% over the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP). Granted, it's not that unusual for people to pay absurd amounts over the sticker price for new cars, but we were surprised to discover which vehicles are being marked up so heavily.
It's not that we think they don't deserve all the attention they're getting. It's more that they aren't the most exciting or fashionable cars, and you wouldn't typically associate them with that level of allure. Perhaps we can see the appeal of the Chevrolet Trax, Toyota RAV4, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco Sport, or even the Kia Niro as a hybrid or an EV, but some of the models below have really surprised us.
Nissan Kicks: 5% over MSRP
Looks can be deceiving, and the Nissan Kicks has long been proof of that. While it's styled in a way that suggests you're looking at a fast car, the Kicks lacks excitement. Nissan tried to change things up by giving the Kicks an overhaul for the 2025 model year. It, among other things, upped output by some 19 horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque, and also built the second-gen Kicks on a newer, larger platform with support for all-wheel drive.
This helped imbue the Kicks with a good level of handling and handling and engine responsiveness, as we found out during our test drive of the all-new 2025 model. But the SUV continues to be let down by the engine, which still feels lazy and underpowered. Front-drive versions take around 10 seconds to reach 60 mpg, while AWD variants need about 9 seconds. Pricing for the Nissan Kicks starts from $22,430.
Kia Seltos: 5% over MSRP
The front grille may be polarizing, but the redesigned 2027 Kia Seltos looks very appealing. That hasn't always been the case with the subcompact SUV, though. While it's far from being an unattractive car, the first generation has been described as boring due to its fairly mundane styling. It also doesn't help that the 146-hp base engine isn't particularly strong, taking a lumbering 8.3 seconds to reach 60 mph.
That's not to say that the Seltos has no desirable qualities to it, however. It is affordably priced and also offers generous interior space. Front occupants get 40 inches of headroom and 41.4 inches of legroom, while those out back are given 38.4 inches of headroom and 38 inches of legroom. Cargo space is also good, with 26.6 cubic feet behind the second row and up to 62.8 cubic feet behind the first.
When it comes to tech, there's an 8.0-inch touchscreen display as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but higher trims offer a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and matching 10.25-inch digital instrument panel. The fact that it comes with loads of features makes the Seltos reasonably well sought after, especially when compared to some of other cars on this list. The 2026 Kia Seltos has a starting MSRP of $23,790.
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 5% over MSRP
Since its debut in 2018, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has struggled to sell, moving only 19,661 units in its most successful year in 2019. It didn't take too long before sales dipped to around 10,000 units and remained low in the ensuing years. After Mitsubishi made all-wheel drive standard for all Eclipse Cross in 2023, the sales increased to around 13,000 units in 2024 and then rose to well over 17,000 in 2025, according to GoodCarBadCar.
These are impressive numbers given the car's history. But they're still low and indicative of a model that continues to be a hard sell to modern SUV shoppers. So it's easy to see why we're surprised that customers are flocking to it, to the point of markups. Also consider that the Eclipse Cross doesn't exactly stand out as being class-leading in any important area not named warranty. In fact, it is so unimpressive that Consumer Reports previously recommended skipping the Mitsubishi Eclipse altogether.
Unique styling, a quiet and comfortable cabin are definitely work in the Eclipse's favor, but the car fails to impress due to its average reliability rating, underwhelming handling, and so-so performance. Additionally, fuel economy could be better, being that it only averages a maximum of 26 mpg. Pricing for the 2026 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross begins from $27,695.
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport: 6% over MSRP
Mitsubishis used to be the go-to cars when you wanted something fun and exciting on a budget. But things have changed. While they remain relatively affordable by modern standards, the performance-oriented ethos is missing, and so purists have not been pleased.
To make matters worse, the Outlander Sport hasn't received a full redesign since it debuted for the 2011 model year, meaning it continues to offer the same platform and an anemic 148-hp 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder it offered back in the early 2010s. But to its credit, the Outlander Sport does have redeeming qualities that will be appealing to some, especially to those of you who are in the market for a no-nonsense vehicle that will get you from point A to B. The car is good-looking, comes standard with all-wheel drive, and offers a busload of standard amenities, including forward collision warning, LED headlights, heated power outside mirrors, and automatic wipers.
There's also the matter of its excellent warranty coverage. Mitsubishi gives a five-year or 60,000-mile limited warranty, 10 years or 100,000 miles powertrain warranty, as well as two years or 30,000 miles complimentary maintenance to the Outlander Sport. All for a starting MSRP of $24,995 – although the 6% markup on the crossover SUV might mean paying an additional $1,500 on the quoted sum.