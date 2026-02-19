I just spent the weekend with a Lamborghini Temerario, the replacement for the Huracán that has a new twin-turbocharged V8 with a 10,000-rpm redline, and a tri-motor plug-in-hybrid system thrown in for good measure. It is a truly awesome powertrain in every sense of the word, even if just thinking about the engine itself. I mean, the V8 makes 789 horsepower on its own. The Temerario's engine is one of the best I've ever experienced, especially when considering the hybrid stuff with it.

That got me thinking about the other contenders for the best engines I've ever driven, a thought exercise I'm going to pass on to you. What's the best engine you've ever driven? I think let's be specific about best engine, not best overall car or driving experience. You might really love an engine, but not love the rest of the car as much. That's fine! But if the best engine was attached to the best car you've driven, well, that's a bonus. And let's also just talk about things you've actually driven, not just been a passenger in.