What's The Best Engine You've Ever Driven?
I just spent the weekend with a Lamborghini Temerario, the replacement for the Huracán that has a new twin-turbocharged V8 with a 10,000-rpm redline, and a tri-motor plug-in-hybrid system thrown in for good measure. It is a truly awesome powertrain in every sense of the word, even if just thinking about the engine itself. I mean, the V8 makes 789 horsepower on its own. The Temerario's engine is one of the best I've ever experienced, especially when considering the hybrid stuff with it.
That got me thinking about the other contenders for the best engines I've ever driven, a thought exercise I'm going to pass on to you. What's the best engine you've ever driven? I think let's be specific about best engine, not best overall car or driving experience. You might really love an engine, but not love the rest of the car as much. That's fine! But if the best engine was attached to the best car you've driven, well, that's a bonus. And let's also just talk about things you've actually driven, not just been a passenger in.
This is mine
A clear competitor for the Temerario's engine is the twin-turbo V8 in the McLaren 750S. The acceleration, power delivery, and responsiveness is unreal. Rolls-Royce's V12 is perhaps the pinnacle of internal combustion in terms of smoothness, and in terms of smiles-per-dollar, the Hyundai N cars' turbo fours are unbeatable.
But I think what might take the top spot for me is the original Mercedes-Benz 300SL. I got to take a wonderful silver-over-blue roadster along 17 Mile Drive at Monterey Car Week a few years ago; it was my first time driving anything that old, let alone so high-performance for its day (and valuable now). That 3.0-liter inline-6 is just fabulous, completely buzzing with life and personality. It's fast even by modern standards, and so smooth easy to drive around town — helped by the excellent 4-speed manual. I can totally understand why every single movie star, race car driver, and singer was driving these around back in the day.
Now what about you, human person reading this? What's the best engine you've ever driven? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.