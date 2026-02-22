Driver Who Photographed Police Drone Creeping On Her Car Ticketed For Distracted Driving

Generally speaking, you shouldn't use your phone while you're driving. It's dangerous and bad, and the U.S. especially would be much better off if people stopped doing texting while driving. Unfortunately for those in charge of enforcing anti-distracted driving laws, that's a lot easier said than done. But now, CBC News reports one Canadian police department is facing pushback after it used drones to find distracted drivers, successfully distracted them, and then tried to fine one woman $615 for photographing the drone so she could report its operator's creepy behavior to the authorities.

According to CBC News, Laurie Esseltine was stopped at a traffic light in Kingston, Ontario, when she noticed a drone checking out her vehicle. That understandably freaked her out, especially since she claimed she couldn't see anyone operating the drone nearby, so she did the completely logical thing and took two photos, then waited for the light to turn green. "My first thought was to take a picture of this and report it," she told CBC News. "It was frightening ... and then it was like, 'What are they doing? You can't do that.' That was my second reaction."

Before Esseltine could report the drone harassment, though, a cop pulled her over and tried to hand out a $615 fine for using her phone while driving, along with "three demerit points and the possibility of a three-day licence suspension." Had she technically used her phone inside a car she was driving? Sure, but would she have touched her phone if the cops hadn't been creeping on her with a drone at a traffic light? I'm going to guess probably not.