Who Wants To Race Commercial Trucks With Me In Tokyo Xtreme Racer?
Are you fed up with the lack of vehicle variety in Forza? Sure, the games have pretty much every enthusiast vehicle you can imagine, but their rosters are (almost) exclusively enthusiast vehicles — without a commercial truck in sight. Thankfully, Genki Co. is fixing this grave error with the latest update to "Tokyo Xtreme Racer," by letting you build and modify the highway cargo-haulers of your deepest darkest dreams.
Last year's "Tokyo Xtreme Racer" is the latest entry in the eponymous series, and it's finally expanding from its PC-only release to the PlayStation 5 later this month. To celebrate, the developers over at Genki Co. are adding a number of new cars to the game's roster, and former Jalop Adam Ismail spotted some truly interesting entries over at The Drive: The Honda Fit, the Mazda CX-3, and the Toyota Dyna commercial truck.
I would very much like to race this truck
Given that most commercial vehicles aren't done up in beautiful itasha liveries or wearing what look to be Volk TE37s, it's safe to say the truck featured in the trailer is meant to be player-modified. As a longtime lover of dumb sleeper builds in video games, I fully support this — let me take on the Shuto Expressway's best in the least-suitable vehicle imaginable.
I may not yet own "Tokyo Xtreme Racer," but now I'm genuinely tempted to pick it up. I already love highway racing games, and now I can pull one up on my roommate's PS5 and drive a whole-ass commercial flatbed through the highways of Japan at truly absurd speeds. I've long wanted this, I assume you (a reader with taste) have long wanted this, and now Genki Co. is making it a reality. This is why video games were invented, folks: To bring our dumbest, best dreams to life.