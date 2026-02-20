Who Wants To Race Commercial Trucks With Me In Tokyo Xtreme Racer?

Are you fed up with the lack of vehicle variety in Forza? Sure, the games have pretty much every enthusiast vehicle you can imagine, but their rosters are (almost) exclusively enthusiast vehicles — without a commercial truck in sight. Thankfully, Genki Co. is fixing this grave error with the latest update to "Tokyo Xtreme Racer," by letting you build and modify the highway cargo-haulers of your deepest darkest dreams.

Last year's "Tokyo Xtreme Racer" is the latest entry in the eponymous series, and it's finally expanding from its PC-only release to the PlayStation 5 later this month. To celebrate, the developers over at Genki Co. are adding a number of new cars to the game's roster, and former Jalop Adam Ismail spotted some truly interesting entries over at The Drive: The Honda Fit, the Mazda CX-3, and the Toyota Dyna commercial truck.