Apple And IMAX Are Bringing Real F1 Races To The Big Screen

While there are already talks of a sequel to "F1: The Movie," Apple is bringing Formula 1 back to theaters much sooner than expected. IMAX announced on Thursday that it will screen five Formula 1 races live this season at more than 50 locations in the United States. The Apple TV collaboration is intended to build on the film's commercial success: the tech behemoth brought "F1: The Movie" to the silver screen last year, earning over $630 million at the box office and four Academy Award nominations.

The five selected races are:

Miami Grand Prix – May 3, 2026

Monaco Grand Prix – June 7, 2026

British Grand Prix (Silverstone) – July 5, 2026

Italian Grand Prix (Monza) – September 6, 2026

United States Grand Prix (Austin) – October 25, 2026

It will certainly be an incredible experience to see an actual F1 race on an IMAX. The chosen slate of races is a good mix of classic European rounds and contemporary American events, and theater-goers will get both the speed and sounds of F1 machinery and the visual grandeur of the circuits themselves. Monaco has its iconic yacht-filled harbor nestled into a mountainous Mediterranean shoreline. Austin, Monza, and Silverstone always see a massive turnout of passionate fans. Miami has a fake harbor outside of an NFL stadium, and that's cool, I guess.