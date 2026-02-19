Apple And IMAX Are Bringing Real F1 Races To The Big Screen
While there are already talks of a sequel to "F1: The Movie," Apple is bringing Formula 1 back to theaters much sooner than expected. IMAX announced on Thursday that it will screen five Formula 1 races live this season at more than 50 locations in the United States. The Apple TV collaboration is intended to build on the film's commercial success: the tech behemoth brought "F1: The Movie" to the silver screen last year, earning over $630 million at the box office and four Academy Award nominations.
The five selected races are:
- Miami Grand Prix – May 3, 2026
- Monaco Grand Prix – June 7, 2026
- British Grand Prix (Silverstone) – July 5, 2026
- Italian Grand Prix (Monza) – September 6, 2026
- United States Grand Prix (Austin) – October 25, 2026
It will certainly be an incredible experience to see an actual F1 race on an IMAX. The chosen slate of races is a good mix of classic European rounds and contemporary American events, and theater-goers will get both the speed and sounds of F1 machinery and the visual grandeur of the circuits themselves. Monaco has its iconic yacht-filled harbor nestled into a mountainous Mediterranean shoreline. Austin, Monza, and Silverstone always see a massive turnout of passionate fans. Miami has a fake harbor outside of an NFL stadium, and that's cool, I guess.
Apple TV is taking over US F1 broadcasts
The 2026 F1 season will be Apple TV's first as the exclusive broadcaster in the United States. Without a presence on traditional television, Apple is pulling out all the stops to ensure the transition goes as smoothly as possible while fans get their money's worth. On Apple TV, fans will be able to watch the same Sky Sports simulcasts previously shown on ESPN. F1 TV, the championship's direct-to-consumer streaming service, is now only available to Apple TV subscribers in the US. That access is complementary. However, to avoid completely locking F1 behind a paywall, every practice session and select races will be available for free.
For those eager to see an F1 Grand Prix in IMAX, you'll have to wait a little longer to buy your ticket. IMAX will announce the participating locations and ticket availability this spring. Also, fans on the West Coast should be aware that these screenings will be live, so be prepared to make an early morning trek to theaters to watch the European rounds.