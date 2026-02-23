Am I Wrong, Or Does This Four-Cylinder Ferrari Racing Engine Sound Like A Lawn Mower?

Few automakers, if any, can stir the emotions quite so effectively as Ferrari. Driving a Ferrari is a pleasure only a handful will ever experience, and for us mere mortals, seeing and hearing one is as close as we'll ever get.

Thankfully, they sound great and look dramatic. Sure, things may have fallen a little south in recent years when it comes to the aural pleasure of a passing Prancing Horse, what with lesser-sounding turbocharged V6 engines taking the place of naturally aspirated V12s. But still, the sound they emit is far different from what we hear on a typical day on the road.

So while older Ferrari models are generally the go-to for those screaming 12-cylinder soundtracks, there are some exceptions to the rule. There are the eight-cylinder classics, the six-pot Dino, and even some very seldom-spotted four-cylinders from way back in the 1950s. Now, four-cylinder engines can sound wonderful, and surely storied sports car manufacturer Ferrari will have gotten the audible aspect absolutely spot on, right?

Erm, wrong. Just listen to this Ferrari 857 Monzo revving below.

Now, press play again, but this time close your eyes. It sounds just like a lawn mower, doesn't it? I'm not just being purposefully obtuse here — this thing sounds just like an old lawn mower, not an iconic '50s racer. You'd expect to see a John Deere lurching round the corner if you heard that exhaust note approaching, certainly not a track-prepared Ferrari.