Ferrari Just Filed A Patent For Side-Dump Exhausts, Because Hell Yeah

Everybody knows side-exit exhausts are badass, but they're also super complicated from a packaging perspective. That's why they're really quite rare to see on streetcars. Hell, I'm pretty sure the only production car with side-dumps is the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and the last sports car to have them was the Dodge Viper, which went out of production following the 2017 model year. However, if a new patent is any indication, Ferrari may be working on a new car with its own side-exit exhaust system.

These types of systems can have quite a few issues intrinsic to their design, like the need for unique packaging considerations, weight implications, and aerodynamic sacrifices, but according to Ferrari's filing that was first reported by Motor1, this proposed system, "does not suffer from the drawbacks" of usual side-dump exhausts. On top of that, it is designed to "absorb at least part of the kinetic energy" from a front-end crash, and it can "limit the front wheel getting close to the passenger compartment." That sounds promising! Ferrari also touts that the Italian automaker can build the system "in a simple and economic fashion."