This Awesome Nissan GT-R Wagon Build Took 2 Years To Complete

The world's automakers may have given up on the humble station wagon, but here at Jalopnik we never will. Now, after unearthing an awesome Aston Martin shooting brake I'm back with another one-off wagon and this time it's one that's built around the excellent Nissan GT-R.

Well, inspired by the excellent Nissan GT-R may be a better way to describe this latest rare wagon, which was created by automotive YouTuber Tofu Auto Works. I say GT-R-inspired, because the latest build from the channel actually started out as a Nissan Stagea, which was modified to look like the forbidden wagon of your dreams.

The Stagea was sold by Nissan in the late '90s and early 2000s across Japan, and this build is based around a final-year model of the uninspiring family hauler from 2007. Once safely stowed in the Tofu Auto Works garage, work began transforming the Stagea into a slick, sporty wagon over the course of two years.