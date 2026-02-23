Jay Leno Owns The Katharine Hepburn Bugatti And That's Not Even The Interesting Part

Jay Leno owns a lot of cars. In fact, Leno's car collection is worth $100 million by some estimates, and may be one of the 10 largest private car collections in the world. One of the cars parked in his famous Big Dog Garage is a unique Bugatti T38A (1926-1928) driven by Katherine Hepburn's character in the 1933 movie "Christopher Strong." But the fact that Ms. Hepburn once graced the driver's seat of this automobile isn't really what makes it unique. It so happens to be the first and only Bugatti ever to get a custom body built in America. In fact, the body was made by a different company altogether, known as the Murphy Body Co.

How the Bugatti got to America involved yet another car company, American Miller. That's because the chassis for the car wound up as part of a swap that was made so that Ettore Bugatti could get his hands on a couple of Miller Specials. After that, it would go through multiple owners before finding its way into Jay Leno's garage.

In the meantime, it managed to have a short movie career. "Christopher Strong" was the first one it appeared in. It may have also appeared briefly in the 1934 flick, "The Gay Divorcee." Its biggest, and probably last, role was in "Remember Last Night?," a 1935 mystery movie. If this nearly 100-year-old car could talk, it would probably have some wild stories to tell.