Why A Soft, Explosive Metal Has Any Business In Exhaust Valves

If we tell you that some folks take engine components made with a highly explosive metal, put them under the hood in one of the hottest parts of the motor, and then rely on those parts to actually cool things off, it may sound a little crazy. But that's essentially what's going on with sodium-filled exhaust valves.

The valves are located in the cylinder heads and — as motivated by the camshafts — open and close in concert with the intake valves during the four strokes of an engine. Basically, the intake valve opens and the exhaust valve closes as air rushes into the engine, both valves are closed during compression and power, and the exhaust valve opens to let the waste gas out.

Things get pretty hot in an engine cylinder, with valve heads — intake and exhaust both — facing combustion-chamber temperatures reaching between 1,500 and 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The intake valve keeps cool from the in-rushing fuel/air mixture, but an exhaust valve can end up absorbing so much heat that it gets hot enough to ignite that blend.

Of course, combustion is only supposed to take place when the spark plug fires, and that's carefully timed for optimum results. Combustion caused by hot spots, like the heated-up exhaust valves, can take place during compression, when the piston is moving upward in the cylinder. If that happens, you get pre-ignition or knocking, where the piston head going in one direction meets an uncontrolled explosion going in the other — often with catastrophic results.