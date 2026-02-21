Do One-Way Streets Really Help Traffic Flow (Or Are They Just Annoying)?

While advocates for one-way streets tout the model's efficiency, in practice, it can actually be more detrimental. Transfersmagazine.org performed a study of San-Francisco, which is dominated by one-ways, and created a model envisioning the city converted over into a two directional road system. The model with multi-directional streets took an average of 1.7% less travel time from point to point, with the real-world one-way system typically requiring an additional three blocks for the same trip.

Plus, while they're certainly not the sole catalyst of anger behind the wheel, you can imagine plenty of scenarios where one-ways might contribute to road rage. Motorists unfamiliar with the area may slow their speed when identifying which cross streets flow what direction, looking for parking, and understanding street-specific restrictions. Some downtown one-ways have different rules for peak hours, such as temporarily eliminating street parking in order to extend an extra lane. A motorist residing in the area could become frustrated by visitors struggling to navigate complex indirect routes.

Those extra minutes behind the wheel have another negative byproduct in the form of more vehicle emissions. According to the U.S. Transportation Sector, among the sources producing greenhouse gas emissions, light-duty vehicles (passenger cars and standard trucks) make up 57% of the total. While this figure encompasses far more than just one-way streets, a road system that results in longer travel times doesn't help. Some have pointed to autonomous EVs as a solution, but others argue that self-driving cars will ruin cities, not fix them.