What's Your Local Driving Gripe?

Every corner of the globe has weird little local driving quirks. But a quirk can be good, it can be bad, or it can be totally neutral — weird road signs or geography all qualify as quirks. Today, we're here to talk about something far more glaring: Your local driving gripes. Yes, it's time to rant and rave in the comments, because I want to hear all the follies and foibles of the drivers and driving in your area.

Do you live somewhere full of restrictive speed cameras? Are your local drivers confused about when to use their turn signals? Does your town not have the infrastructure to support thousands of parents every August for college dropoffs and every June when the kids go back home? Leave your local driving gripes down below, and we'll collect our favorite screeds later on in the week. Bonus points for truly extraordinary word counts.