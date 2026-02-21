Why This Microfiber Towel Shortcut Could Derail Your Detailing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might not think highly of something as straightforward as a microfiber towel, but its efficiency in absorbing dust, dirt, wax residue, and water has made an incredible impact in automotive detailing. There are many types of microfiber towels for washing, drying, polishing, buffing, and general cleaning, but they all share a polyester and polyamide blend of synthetic fibers that are have a smaller size than the diameter of human hair. The ultra-fine strands are both highly absorbent and ultra-soft, making them a no-brainer for scratch-free washing, waxing, and detailing.

However, the highly absorbent and magnetic nature of microfiber makes it somewhat sensitive to poor handling and improper washing. For instance, we highly recommend grabbing a new towel after the one you're using to dry or buff the paint hits the ground, and you should repurpose the towel after using it to wipe off ceramic coatings. Insisting on not doing so isn't the end of the world, but it's good advice to prevent ruining and scratching the finish that you took hours to restore.

When it comes to washing your microfiber towels, there are two obvious choices: hand-washing or a machine wash. The latter is a shortcut that could be slowly ruining the strands of microfibers, which eventually will cause the towel to shed lint. If you're into waxing and detailing cars, those specks of lint on glass and paint can cause streaking and make a clean car look like it isn't clean at all.