What's Your Worst Car Theft Story?
There's no feeling more gut-wrenching to a car owner than when your car goes missing. Sometimes, it could just be an overlooked "no parking" sign, leading to an impromptu impound lot visit. Other times, there are definitive signs that your car was stolen. It's typically a small patch of broken glass where you remembered parking your car. There's a slight comfort in not being there to see the crime in progress. I can't even imagine how terrifying it would be to get carjacked.
What's your worst car theft story? Feel free to share your own personal anecdotes along with stories from your friends and family. Was the loss more than just a car, but a project that you sunk thousands of hours and dollars into? Did the theft happen after you broke from a routine you had faithfully followed for years? Did you ever get your car back? If so, what was the condition of the recovered vehicle?
Never forget the Kia Boyz
This is a good opportunity to look back at how the "Kia Boyz" social media trend kicked off a wave of car thefts across North America. Once it became widely known that certain Kia and Hyundai models were being sold without electronic immobilizers, thefts in some cities exploded by over 800 percent. A single Texas teenager was tied to nearly 40 different car thefts. Police finally apprehended the 14-year-old in July 2023 while attempting to steal a Hyundai. A Cleveland crime reporter covering the surge in car thefts even had her own Kia Forte stolen. The Korean automaker eventually set aside $200 million to settle the issue with the impacted owner. The financial compensation was in addition to free engine immobilizers and window stickers to alert would-be thieves.
Remember to share your worst car theft stories in the comments section below. Be sure not to leave a comment if you were the one stealing a car.