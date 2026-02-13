There's no feeling more gut-wrenching to a car owner than when your car goes missing. Sometimes, it could just be an overlooked "no parking" sign, leading to an impromptu impound lot visit. Other times, there are definitive signs that your car was stolen. It's typically a small patch of broken glass where you remembered parking your car. There's a slight comfort in not being there to see the crime in progress. I can't even imagine how terrifying it would be to get carjacked.

What's your worst car theft story? Feel free to share your own personal anecdotes along with stories from your friends and family. Was the loss more than just a car, but a project that you sunk thousands of hours and dollars into? Did the theft happen after you broke from a routine you had faithfully followed for years? Did you ever get your car back? If so, what was the condition of the recovered vehicle?