Here's How Marine Alternators Are Different From The One In Your Car

One of the critical components of a vehicle's electrical system is the alternator. In a car, for instance, the energy that powers things like the audio system, climate control system, and headlights is pulled from the alternator while you're traveling. The alternator also helps keep the battery charged, which lets you start the engine.

A boat engine also has an alternator that performs many of the same functions. However, it's not the same as the one under the hood of your car. And these distinctions aren't limited to the alternator, as marine and automotive engines have many differences. Powering a watercraft requires an approach unlike that of an automobile, as the environments and conditions present different challenges.

While they may serve a similar function, marine alternators are built to handle greater demands than a car's, are made of materials that resist corrosion, need more robust cooling, and must include additional safety features.