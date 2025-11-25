The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is without a doubt the busiest travel day of the year, as millions of Americans fly, drive or (God forbid) take the train to be with their loved ones for the holidays. Of course, the majority will be hitting the road, in some cases traveling multiple states to get where they need to go, before having a blowout argument with their terrible aunts. In all likelihood, folks are going to have to fill up their cars more than once in the next few days, so that's why we decided it would be a good time to look at gas prices around the country.

That's right, baby. Gas Price Watch is back for a limited time only. We've dusted off the ol' gal to take a look at the 10 states with the highest — and lowest — gas prices across the country. While prices aren't nearly as bad as they were a few short years ago, there is still a noticeable discrepancy between states with high gas prices and states with low gas prices. As you'd expect, California is still at the very top, and the bottom is made up of a bunch of states you'd be better off not visiting if you have things like pronouns and believe in a woman's right to choose.

Despite what the White House and President Trump might tell you, gas prices are almost exactly what they were a year ago. The national average, as of November 25, is $3.055 per gallon of regular, according to AAA. That's exactly $0.001 less than it was a year ago... when Joe Biden was the President. It has slowly crept up over the past few months, where prices were between 30 and 50 cents cheaper than the same points in 2024, CNN reports.

In any case, why don't we take a look at what states will cost you the most and least to fill up? Stay safe out there, and get an extra helping of stuffing. It's good for you.