Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder Was Built On The Chassis Of An Obscure British Three-Wheeled Car

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, vehicle choices were a lot different than they are now — and we're not just talking about Landspeeder options on Tatooine. England in the 1970s also had its share of, shall we say, interesting machines with low-slung and streamlined designs. So while Luke Skywalker had his SoroSuub X-34, Tom Karen — and about 2,270 owners — had the Bond Bug. And those two timelines came together in our universe in 1977, when the Bond Bug underpinned Luke's Landspeeder in the first Star Wars movie, "A New Hope."

Yes, that iconic tri-turbine ride, with a top speed of 155 mph and the ability to sprint from 0 to 60 in about 4.1 seconds while flying three feet above the ground, was in fact built on top of a three-wheeled car designed by Karen and manufactured by the Reliant Motor Company. The result was a vehicle that could get to 60 mph eventually — in 23.7 seconds, to be exact — with a maximum velocity of 76 mph that was more in line with the performance of heavy equipment like a Traxler Marauder 906 armored tank than a Landspeeder.

We've already seen how reel life informs real life — like when Boeing built a flying Star Wars X-wing – so today, let's go the other way and see how the Bond Bug went from a British oddity to high-tech hovercraft. But don't worry: we won't need to make the jump to hyperspace to get there.