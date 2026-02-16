AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson's Car Collection Is Exactly As Wild As You'd Expect

Celebrities aren't new to flashy wheels, but many of them could be accused of treating their cars as little more than a fashion accessory. AC/DC's Brian Johnson, however, isn't most celebrities. A legend of rock 'n' roll, Brian boasts a voice that's instantly recognizable, with vocal cords that sound like they were forged in a blast furnace, quenched in whiskey, and tempered in smoke. On the stage, he is a tough act to follow — just watch this iconic two-hour performance at River Plate in 2009 shared by the band on YouTube – and he shows no signs of slowing down, with AC/DC embarking on a seven-month world tour in February 2026.

Besides his life fronting one of the world's best rock bands, Brian is also known for being a petrolhead of the highest order with a multimillion-dollar car collection. Brian isn't just any old collector, as his cars don't sit in a garage beneath white cloth, waiting to be puttered around the neighborhood at 30 mph once every blue moon. Instead, Johnson is famous for driving and even racing many of the cars in his collection. In Florida, Brian can be found running errands in a Rolls-Royce or an almost 100-year-old Bentley. You may even find him participating in races like the Rolex 24, the Silverstone Classic, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, or Sebring historic sportscar racing events.

In fact, Brian is such a petrolhead that his first autobiography wasn't simply about his time in AC/DC, but was equally focused on his life driving, racing, and loving cars. Strap in –- below we shine a light on some of the standout vehicles from Brian Johnson's impressive collection.