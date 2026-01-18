These Chevy Nameplates Made Comebacks As Completely Different Cars

Badge engineering is a strategy in which automakers use different brand and product names as tools to release cars with lower development costs and in less time than usual. Chevrolet stands out for how creatively it has used that strategy: It has taken cars from partner companies under license to release as its own, participated in General Motors' global projects to sell the same car under multiple brands, and — our focus here — reused old nameplates on highly different vehicles.

Most automakers use a given name on a single car model, such as the Land Rover Range Rover or the Volkswagen Golf. Any updates they get, like all-new generations, follow a strict visual identity; those cars, along with their nameplates, become brands themselves. Chevrolet, on the other hand, has no objection to using the same nameplate for multiple cars even if they differ in size, type, or region.

When it comes to nameplates Chevrolet has reused on completely different cars around the world, one can mention the Blazer, Captiva, Cobalt, Cruze, Monza, Spark, and Tracker. From their first generation to the next ones, they became different in so many ways that they ended up getting a whole other target audience.