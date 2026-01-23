U.S. Customs Derailed A Red Bull-Ford F1 Engine Test By Seizing A Turbocharger
Red Bull Racing is taking a massive leap into the unknown this season by debuting its first in-house F1 power unit. As part of its new partnership, Ford contributed a significant amount of resources to the engine's development. However, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing for the fledgling program. A race to test a turbocharger before the 2022 summer break was derailed after the component was seized by US Customs and Border Protection. While most F1 teams are based in the United Kingdom, many have alliances that require collaborating across international borders.
For those unfamiliar with F1, the championship's governing body imposes a mandatory summer break to give team personnel a reprieve from the nearly year-round season. Christian Hertrich, Ford Racing's powertrain chief engineer, recounted an astonishing tale to The Drive indirectly caused by this regulatory deadline. Red Bull didn't have the facilities to test the turbo, so the program decided to stuff it into a briefcase and have an engineer hand-deliver it to Ford in Michigan. However, a customs agent decided to seize the component. Hertrich said:
"So, I realized I was working in Formula 1 when I was at Customs and Border Patrol at 2 a.m., trying to recover this turbocharger because within 12 hours, we had to pull the plug for the summer shutdown, and after that, we couldn't do any more testing. We had to get data off of this to meet our deadlines. That was my opening experience, and it was legitimately sitting at the airport dealing with Border Patrol."
Crossing borders is as familiar to F1 teams as skirting the rules
Hertrich would note that Ford and Red Bull had yet to establish a proper procedure for moving parts across the Atlantic with the necessary paperwork. The situation is far different four years later. Ocean-spanning partnerships aren't new to Red Bull or F1 as a whole. The team previously partnered with Honda. The Japanese automaker is now paired with Aston Martin. Haas, an American team, splits its operations between Britain and North Carolina. Cadillac is poised to do the same with its stateside base outside of Indianapolis.
Rival F1 teams wish they could seize Red Bull's turbocharger. The new power unit is facing scrutiny over rumors that it could exceed the 16:1 compression ratio limit set by this year's technical regulations. The technical chiefs from every F1 team are set to convene at an FIA meeting next week, where the topic will be discussed. It's feared that Red Bull-Ford-powered cars could have a 13-horsepower advantage on the rest of the field, estimated to be worth four-tenths of a second per lap.