Why Are European License Plates So Long And Skinny Compared To American Ones?

Sometimes, items can become such a frequent sight in everyday life, that we don't even question their existence and origin story. Of course, we all know why license plates exist. They are a form of identification for each vehicle, and work alongside Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and other such features to ensure each car can be traced and identified.

However, why are license plates the way that they are, and why do they differ from one part of the world to the next? For instance, in the U.S., license plates measure six by twelve inches, or seven by four in the case of motorcycles. Cross the pond to Europe, though, and it's a different story altogether.

There, two (very similar) sizes are most commonly used. They're usually 20.5 inches wide and either 4.3 or 4.7 inches tall, meaning they look far longer and skinnier than the plates with which American motorists are familiar. Nobody's being different just for the sake of it; there are good reasons for the differences, and it's actually really rather simple.

Simply put, while the reasoning behind having license plates was largely the same the world over, the regulations set up for them were different — no global standard was decided. In the same way some countries have left-hand drive cars, and others have right-hand drive, there is no right or wrong, just what one specific country decided its regulations would be.