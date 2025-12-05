These Are The Best Key Fob Designs, According To Our Readers

Three cheers for automotive minutiae! Earlier this week we asked you to indulge in some automotive minutiae and share with the class what they think are the best car key fobs, and I'm surprised by your answers. Some of them make a lot of sense and are answers I hoped you would mention, but I am surprised to see how many of you are partial to card keys and even using your cell phone as a key. Is this the same audience who decries the death of the manual transmission and driver involvement? I expected to get a slew of comments complaining about complicated and expensive modern car keys are, but instead you vouch for the newfangled technology? I find that surprising.

I said my Mini Cooper's round key fob is the best one because it continues the car's tongue-in-cheek, quirky and whimsical demeanor, despite being somewhat awkwardly shaped and overly large. Feel free to leave a different answer in the comments section below, but these are a handful of my favorite answers from the Jalopnik audience.