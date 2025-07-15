Your Car Key Fob Is Dirtier Than You Think, Here's How To Clean It Safely

Time to stop holding your keys in your mouth. What do you mean, you don't do that? It's the most convenient way to hold them when you're grasping a bag of groceries while trying to get out your cellphone or wallet! Okay, so just keep them in your pocket. Except, no, your pocket is pretty gross, too. Don't leave your keys in your car, either, or else the person who steals it may get grossed out by how dirty they are, and we wouldn't want that, would we?

So just how gross are they? MoneySuperMarket, a U.K.-based insurance broker and price comparison website with some sort of stake in car key cleanliness, enlisted the help of Joe Latimer – director of Microbe Consulting Ltd. and a biofilm physiology Ph.D – by having him swab a bunch of items to determine just how yucky keys really are.

Now, I'm not a microbiologist, so I messaged Latimer about the study's bacteria numbers. He told me, "The number quoted was the total number of bacteria that we found on the equivalent area to a car key. So, for example, on average, we found 241 bacteria growing on the keys, whereas there were 68 bacteria found on the same area of a keyboard. The way that we measure bacterial numbers is by swabbing the area and then depositing any bacteria onto agar plates. Because individual bacteria are far too small to see with the naked eye, we incubate these plates, and each individual bacterium will grow, divide, and form a colony. We can then count the colonies and use this as a measure of the bacteria from the swab."

Hey, at least the toilet seat was the clear winner with 1,110 colonies, so your keys aren't the grossest thing you'll touch today.