Why F1 Teams Can't Just Race Bare Carbon Cars

Every ounce matters in Formula 1, with teams ideally building cars beneath the championship's required minimum weight and using ballast to comply. Being above the 1,693-pound limit is simply a disadvantage. When the paint on an F1 car doesn't improve performance and weighs just over 13 pounds, it's usually the first thing to get stripped off of an overweight car. However, the teams can't be too ambitious and race with bare bodywork, as they're required to paint a certain percentage of their car's surface — like Cadillac did with its monochrome camo livery.

That prescribed area is even being increased for the 2026 season. The teams agreed in November that at least 55% percent of a car should either be painted or covered in stickers. F1 noted that the motivation was to "increase visual differentiation between cars." While these modern machines are fitted with cameras and transponders, it's important for race officials and track marshals to visually identify them. For instance, marshals need to wave blue flags at the correct lapped cars to have them yield to the drivers on the lead lap. This reasoning is also why the teams are required to put number decals on their cars that are visible from the front and sides.