What Do The Letters LS Actually Mean In Chevy Engines?

Few engine families go down quite so well in the history books as Chevrolet's iconic LS series. The family consists of powerful small-block V8 engines, and they've been seen in everything from track-prepared Corvettes to family-hauling SUVs. Anyone who has even a passing interest in cars will be at least vaguely familiar with the LS series, especially if they're part of the aftermarket tuning crowd. LS engines provide an immensely popular and powerful solution to those looking to engine-swap classics. And yet, despite the huge popularity of these engines, we doubt many actually know for sure what "LS" even stands for.

There isn't one singular answer, although the majority of folk will agree that "Luxury Sport" is the best-fitting answer, in place of a direct answer from Chevy itself. Others have argued that it stands for "Long Stroke," "Longitudinal Short-Block," or that it may even represent the initials of some prominent GM engineer — although there isn't much evidence to suggest this. In truth, it's simply a code given to denote a certain family of engines. Back in the golden era of muscle car motoring, Chevy began using letters and numbers to denote certain options; Z would relate to suspension and tire packages, C would indicate an interior option, and L would refer to an engine. The S just signifies a particular family, while additional information tacked onto the end — such as LS1 or LS7 — helps to highlight the exact engine being referred to.