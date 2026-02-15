This Is The Last Manual-Transmission Corvette Made Before The C8 Broke Our Hearts

At first glance, the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette doesn't seem to share much with the original beyond its name. Consider: Today's ZR1X, for instance, parks its mighty V8 behind the driver, where it works with a hybrid system to deliver 1,250 horsepower and 0-60 sprint times of 1.89 seconds. And its top speed is expected to match that of the non-hybrid ZR1, at 233 mph. Meanwhile, the 1953 Corvette has a 150-hp Blue Flame Six engine upfront, good for an 11.5-second jaunt to 60 mph and a top speed a few ticks north of 105 mph.

But what the two 'Vettes do have in common is the fact they only offer automatic transmissions. The first Corvette with a manual gearbox was the 1955 edition, and the last — so far, anyway — was the 2019 Stingray on display at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Chevrolet points to a lack of customer interest as the reason for dumping the manual in the C8, noting that the take rate for the row-your-own gearbox slid from about 50% in 2014, the first year of the C7 Corvette, to approximately 20% in its final year, 2019. Now, there could be a number of factors driving that lowered demand, but it no doubt helps that the current crop of high-tech automatic transmissions runs through the gears quicker than a human can. Just keep in mind that driving a stick shift teaches you things you won't learn from autoboxes, no matter how fast they are.