The UK Government Once Provided Free Invacars That Could Flip And Catch Fire

The journey of the Invacar — a term derived from "invalid carriage" — starts in the 1940s. Men were returning from World War II with disabilities that left them unable to operate a typical automobile. So the U.K. government decided to provide them with a small vehicle operated by hand controls. It looked like a car, but was actually more of a tricycle hiding beneath a crude fiberglass shell.

The Invacar was produced by eight separate automakers, and it enjoyed a career that spanned three decades. Early models were powered by a lethargic 147-cubic-centimeter air-cooled Villiers engine, but later ones sported "big-block" 500cc or 600cc four-stroke Steyr-Puch engines. Obviously, performance was never at the forefront of anyone's goals for the car. They were all about returning independence to British people with disabilities.

That's exactly what it did, and successfully too. Around 21,000 were produced, and while they were flawed and mocked by many, they did enable folk to return to the roads without having to rely on friends, family, and public transport.

But back to the flaws. The Invacar leaked and would bounce around with every speed hump and dip in the road. Chief among its problems, though, was the fact that it could quite easily topple over, and occasionally burst into flames, which left users scared to venture out in one. Formula 1 legend Graham Hill was familiar with driving's dangers — he raced in one of the most pivotal F1 eras when it came to safety — and as recorded in the proceedings of the U.K. Parliament, he declared that "such vehicles should not be on the road."