The Dollar Isn't Going To Be Worth Anything At This Rate Anyway, You May As Well Spend Everything You've Got On A German Sports Car You've Never Heard Of

The value of an American dollar has dropped to a four-year low, dropping more than 3% in just the last few weeks, after falling more than 10% in 2025.With heretofore unimaginably toxic foreign policy, things don't look good for people holding on to lots of U.S. currency, so you'd better spend it while the spending is good.

Why not, then, gather up every hard-earned dollarydoo you have in your savings, re-mortgage your house, and rack up some credit card debt to purchase this incredibly rare German sports car you've never heard of. Believed to be one of just thirteen examples, this 1991 Isdera Imperator 108i Series 2 is the perfect thing to drive when economic collapse is on the horizon. Who cares if your loan has a 20% rate if the implied value of your government's fiat currency drops to zero. What is the bank going to do, break your kneecaps? Worst case scenario, all your debt is basically gone and you still have an Isdera to drive around.

This particular example is basically brand new with a criminally low 1,378 miles on the odometer since it was built 35 years ago and delivered to Japan. The car has been to California, where it was serviced by Canepa, and it'll be for sale in Florida, so this vehicle has travelled significantly farther on a boat or transport truck than it ever has driven under its own power. Buy it and start racking up miles. Depreciation on your car means nothing when the dollar is dead.