Magnus Walker Is Selling 18 Cars From His Vintage Porsche Collection For Millions
Modern Porsche collecting legend Magnus Walker has too many cars, and he wants you to buy some of them. Eighteen of them, to be exact, will be coming up for auction, along with a bunch of Porsche-related memorabilia that the real estate and fashion magnate has been hoarding for years. "It's kind of like shedding my skin," said Walker in a promo for the auction. "It's taken me quite some time to get to this point where I'm ready to let some of these cars go."
Just eight of the cars in the auction—which will be run entirely online through RM Sotheby's—have been listed thus far. The remaining 154 lots (ten cars and 144 listings of parts or memorabilia) will drop on the auction house's website later this month.
Walker (now 58) purchased his first Porsche when he was 25 years old, and grew to prominence in the Porsche community through an extensive thread documenting his warehouse and collection on the Pelican Parts forum as far back as 2011, and a short documentary was released the following year based on the thread. Across the last 15 years, Walker has become synonymous with Los Angeles Porsche culture, and his collection has grown exponentially.
Speaking from my own experience, anything more than about five cars becomes a mental and physical burden for any collector. Even with the amount of space Magnus has in his downtown LA warehouse (which he listed for sale in 2024), there's never enough room for everything, and keeping that many vintage cars in driving condition is practically a full-time job. Maybe he's selling a significant chunk of his collection to invest in something else, or maybe the warehouse sold and he needs the cars gone, or maybe he's just come to his senses that owning this many cars is kind of a pain in the ass.
Which one do you want to buy?
If you know me at all, you know I'm a homer for the 996-generation Porsche 911, and the absolute best of the best is the 996 GT3. It was at this point in Porsche's history that everything changed. This was when Porsche got it 100% perfect, and nothing has ever been as good as this since. When it comes to pure knock-you-on-your-ass sports car driving experiences, the 996 GT3 is the GOAT. 3,000 pounds, 380 horsepower, and all the driver engagement and feedback you could ever beg for, the 996 GT3 got the formula right.
This silver example has been a California car since new, benefits from some mild suspension modifications for Porsche Club of America track day use, and has just over 66,000 miles on the odometer. This isn't a collector car, it's been driven and should continue to be driven.
Walker bought this machine a decade ago as his first watercooled Porsche ever. Once purchased, he set about giving it his personal color flair, getting his painter to coat the hood, spoiler, and wheels in black, daub a bit of orange on the front spoiler, and add roundels and a Brumos Racing-inspired set of stripes down the side. It's an attractive combination, if a bit of an acquired taste. RM estimates that this car will bring between $100,000 and $125,000. That's slightly high for a 996 GT3, but with Walker's name attached anything could happen.
The one that needs some work
Another great piece in the Walker Porsche sale is this custom job based on a 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera. At some point in the 1980s this car received an AIR fiberglass 935 race car body kit to make it look much more aggressive than it actually is. Following that, the car needed a little more go fast power, and was fitted with a built 2.7-liter mechanical fuel injection Carrera RS-specification engine making about 210 horsepower. Walker himself says this car needs "a 500- to 600-horsepower big-turbo monster motor that will give it the show and go." After driving the car a few times, Walker simply gave up on the project because he knew it would be the kind of project that would snowball.
If you have the time, effort, and money to get this car perfect, it could be among the best 911s of all time. With a big turbo engine, properly sorted suspension, and massive brakes, this thing will bring all the thrills of a real 935 at a fraction of the price. RM says this car will bring between $75,000 and $100,000. If you're a real bidder, check it out.
For now, check out the other six listings in the auction. The remaining lots will be added to the website for your perusal on February 23rd, ahead of the auction going live on March 18th. I don't have any more room in my garage for cars, but I will definitely be checking out the memorabilia and parts auctions for more stuff. I always have room for stuff.