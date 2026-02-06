Magnus Walker Is Selling 18 Cars From His Vintage Porsche Collection For Millions

Modern Porsche collecting legend Magnus Walker has too many cars, and he wants you to buy some of them. Eighteen of them, to be exact, will be coming up for auction, along with a bunch of Porsche-related memorabilia that the real estate and fashion magnate has been hoarding for years. "It's kind of like shedding my skin," said Walker in a promo for the auction. "It's taken me quite some time to get to this point where I'm ready to let some of these cars go."

Just eight of the cars in the auction—which will be run entirely online through RM Sotheby's—have been listed thus far. The remaining 154 lots (ten cars and 144 listings of parts or memorabilia) will drop on the auction house's website later this month.

Walker (now 58) purchased his first Porsche when he was 25 years old, and grew to prominence in the Porsche community through an extensive thread documenting his warehouse and collection on the Pelican Parts forum as far back as 2011, and a short documentary was released the following year based on the thread. Across the last 15 years, Walker has become synonymous with Los Angeles Porsche culture, and his collection has grown exponentially.

Speaking from my own experience, anything more than about five cars becomes a mental and physical burden for any collector. Even with the amount of space Magnus has in his downtown LA warehouse (which he listed for sale in 2024), there's never enough room for everything, and keeping that many vintage cars in driving condition is practically a full-time job. Maybe he's selling a significant chunk of his collection to invest in something else, or maybe the warehouse sold and he needs the cars gone, or maybe he's just come to his senses that owning this many cars is kind of a pain in the ass.