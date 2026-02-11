What's Your Favorite Non-Vehicle Product Made By A Car Company?

I've written about this many times, but here it goes again: in 1952, Chrysler and Bell labs teamed up to build the Chrysler Air Raid Siren. It was the loudest siren ever produced, and utilized a 180-HP, 331-cubic-inch Chrysler Hemi engine and was meant to alert the populace to the impending doom of nuclear attack. These things are incredibly durable, running happily on kerosene or gasoline and are still functional after decades of exposure to the elements.

The best part? Early versions of the siren required an operator to sit on the siren and manually spin it around while it spat dire warnings out to an unforgiving sky. I have never wanted a job during the apocalypse more in my life. You all can hide in a bunker, I'm going to spend my last minutes before vaporization screaming about it.

There are a ton of cool answers out there, so let's hear them in the comments below.