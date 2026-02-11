What's Your Favorite Non-Vehicle Product Made By A Car Company?
Car companies, like any company, sometimes like to diversify their products. It's a great way to use those huge factories and manufacturing know-how to make a little cash on the side. Car makers today are dabbling in robotics but there is a rich history here of everything from weapons to appliances and beyond. What I want to know is, what is your favorite off-the-wall non-car product from an automaker?
It can be motorized- adjacent, like the Ford-branded World War II Sherman tank engines or Chrysler's Redstone missiles, or it can be totally off the wall, like the time General Motors made a gun (the FP-45 Liberator) or Volkswagen's perpetually best-selling currywurst brand come immediately to mind.
My perpetual answer: The Chrysler Air Raid Siren
I've written about this many times, but here it goes again: in 1952, Chrysler and Bell labs teamed up to build the Chrysler Air Raid Siren. It was the loudest siren ever produced, and utilized a 180-HP, 331-cubic-inch Chrysler Hemi engine and was meant to alert the populace to the impending doom of nuclear attack. These things are incredibly durable, running happily on kerosene or gasoline and are still functional after decades of exposure to the elements.
The best part? Early versions of the siren required an operator to sit on the siren and manually spin it around while it spat dire warnings out to an unforgiving sky. I have never wanted a job during the apocalypse more in my life. You all can hide in a bunker, I'm going to spend my last minutes before vaporization screaming about it.
There are a ton of cool answers out there, so let's hear them in the comments below.