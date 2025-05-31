Volkswagen Will Now Let You Gobble Its Sausage Any Time You Want

Sadly, if you live in the U.S., you still may never know the taste of Volkswagen's sausage. The initial plan is to introduce the currywurst TV dinner in Edeka and Netto locations in northern and eastern Germany before making it available nationwide. There don't, however, appear to be any plans to offer it here in the U.S. Considering how much Americans love ready-to-eat meals, you'd think Volkswagen would be desperate to get its sausage into our mouths, but alas, the good stuff is, as usual, reserved for Europe. Plus, who even knows what the tariff bill on all that Volkswagen sausage would be.

That wouldn't be so bad if Volkswagen's sausage game wasn't very good, but while I've personally never been lucky enough to sample Volkswagen's sausage, personally, everyone I know who has insists it's outstanding. In fact, back in 2021, when Volkswagen tried to replace its currywurst with a vegetarian alternative, the move reportedly led to a small revolt and sparked a protest from workers who rallied around the chant, "No Volkswagen sausage? No way!" As you can probably guess from the part where Volkswagen is now expanding its sausage-slinging business, it soon brought back the original currywurst so workers could munch on its meat any time they want.

Soon, folks around Europe will have the opportunity to do the same thing in frozen form. The good news is, I'll be in Germany next month with a different automaker, so fingers crossed they'll have it in the closest grocery store, so I can give you my honest opinion of Volkswagen's sausage.