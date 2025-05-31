Volkswagen Will Now Let You Gobble Its Sausage Any Time You Want
Volkswagen still sells a lot of cars, but it also makes a whole lot of something else that you might not expect — sausage. Volkswagen's currywurst is legendary, and originally, you were never supposed to be allowed a taste, since the original recipe was created to exclusively feed Volkswagen's employees. Except people loved the taste so much, Volkswagen began selling it to the general public. And now, Volkswagen's making it even easier to sample its sausage by selling it in frozen, microwave-ready form in European grocery stores, Autocar reports.
Even if you already knew Volkswagen had a special sausage, you might still be surprised by the size of its sausage empire. Last year, Volkswagen reportedly sold nearly 8.6 million currywursts, and with roughly 5.2 million Volkswagen vehicles sold in the same year, its sausage is arguably more popular than its cars. With the people demanding so much of its sausage, it isn't exactly surprising that Volkswagen would look for more opportunities to sell its sausage, and the convenience of a TV dinner will certainly make it easier to gobble Volkswagen's sausage any time you want. Just pop it in the microwave, and a few minutes later, you've got a mouthful of steamy, hot sausage.
Not for us
Sadly, if you live in the U.S., you still may never know the taste of Volkswagen's sausage. The initial plan is to introduce the currywurst TV dinner in Edeka and Netto locations in northern and eastern Germany before making it available nationwide. There don't, however, appear to be any plans to offer it here in the U.S. Considering how much Americans love ready-to-eat meals, you'd think Volkswagen would be desperate to get its sausage into our mouths, but alas, the good stuff is, as usual, reserved for Europe. Plus, who even knows what the tariff bill on all that Volkswagen sausage would be.
That wouldn't be so bad if Volkswagen's sausage game wasn't very good, but while I've personally never been lucky enough to sample Volkswagen's sausage, personally, everyone I know who has insists it's outstanding. In fact, back in 2021, when Volkswagen tried to replace its currywurst with a vegetarian alternative, the move reportedly led to a small revolt and sparked a protest from workers who rallied around the chant, "No Volkswagen sausage? No way!" As you can probably guess from the part where Volkswagen is now expanding its sausage-slinging business, it soon brought back the original currywurst so workers could munch on its meat any time they want.
Soon, folks around Europe will have the opportunity to do the same thing in frozen form. The good news is, I'll be in Germany next month with a different automaker, so fingers crossed they'll have it in the closest grocery store, so I can give you my honest opinion of Volkswagen's sausage.