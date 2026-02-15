Yes, Chrysler Tried Four-Wheel Disc Brakes In 1949 (But They Weren't What You Think)

In the early days of the automobile, there weren't really prescribed ways of doing things the way there are now. Auto manufacturers frequently experimented with a variety of new technologies to gain a competitive advantage, either for the road going customer, or the race track. In 1949 Chrysler debuted a unique method of slowing down its large stately machines, a new form of disc brakes. Now de rigueur, disc brakes were relatively new tech in 1949, having debuted on aircraft during World War 2. Crosley, somewhat poorly, adapted airplane brakes for the tiny HotShot sports car, but they weren't ready for the rigors of automotive use and the plan was scrapped almost as quickly as it began. Chrysler, meanwhile, took a different tack with its braking system, developing a new style of brake pads that look more akin to a clutch disc, expanded between two spinning iron friction surfaces. This is completely different and distinct from Porsche's unique annular disc brakes, as well.

Lambert Brake Company

The system Chrysler employed was developed by Automotive Specialties Manufacturing Company (AUSCO) under patents filed by engineer Homer L. Lambert, and first tested by the company as far back as 1939. Considered a self-energizing system, in that it employed some of the braking energy to increase braking effort, this Ausco-Lambert setup made for better braking in the large Chryslers with minimal effort expended by the driver. This system also allowed for a reduction in brake fade, cooler operating temperatures, and employed a much larger friction surface when compared to Chrysler's then-standard twelve-inch drum brakes. Ultimately, while the brakes provided significantly better braking power and could be counted on for repeat use, they were significantly more expensive than drums or caliper-and-disc style brakes, while being grabby and overly sensitive.