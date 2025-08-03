This Was The First Car To Come With Disc Brakes As Standard

The question of which car first featured standard disc brakes is more complicated than you might think. While some American automakers were early to the party, it was a pair of European brands that ultimately made them mainstream. It's a story of innovation, racing, and a little bit of French quirkiness.

In 1949, Chrysler introduced a unique "double disc" system, known as the Ausco Lambert, on its Imperial. This system was standard on the limousine and an expensive option on other Chryslers. These brakes were a legit upgrade — but also overly complicated. And let's be honest — calling a stretched-out executive limo the first to make them standard feels a bit disingenuous.

That same year, the Crosley Hot Shot, a small and sporty convertible, was the first American car to be fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels as an option. However, these brakes, originally designed for aircraft, proved unreliable for automotive use and were ultimately pulled from production and replaced with traditional drum brakes. So close, but again — hard to call it a first if the system couldn't cut it in the real world.

As innovative as these early American efforts were, they were ultimately footnotes in the history of disc brakes. To find the true pioneer of standard disc brakes, we have to look across the pond.