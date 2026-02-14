Cargo Freight Thieves Are Embracing AI To Target An Already-Struggling Supply Chain

It's no secret that the logistics system is crumbling under a lot of stress right now. In fact, we might run out of cargo planes soon. It doesn't help that cargo theft is spreading like wildfire, and now there's a new wave of digitally-orchestrated fraud across global supply chains. There was a time when cargo theft meant hijacked trucks and late-night warehouse breaches. While this classical method continues even to this day (in Southern California, stealing from freight trains is a cakewalk apparently), it's not the gravest threat the industry is currently facing.

Industry data shows that criminals are now relying more and more on deception rather than violence to pull off thefts. Routine handoff processes that were meant to increase speed and efficiency are exploited using stolen or fabricated identities. Criminal groups pose as legitimate carriers and make off with the freight without breaking even a single lock. These are not run-of-the-mill robbers, either. They have quite a bit of knowledge about logistics workflows and are smart enough to identify gaps in the system they can exploit. To keep goods moving, freight networks have become increasingly reliant on digital platforms. This also makes them easy targets for criminal elements.